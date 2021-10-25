How Much of the World's Fossil Fuel Comes From Saudi Arabia?

By the end of 2021, Saudi Arabia is expected to have made $150 billion in revenue from oil over the course of the year.

Saudi Arabia possesses about 17 percent of the world's proven petroleum reserves. "Oil was first struck in Saudi Arabia in March 1938, at a depth of 1,440 metres in the Dammam oilfield," OPEC says. Now, the country exports more than 1.3 million barrels per day of petroleum products.

in 2020, an estimated 12 percent of the world's petroleum imports came from Saudi Arabia. The kingdom also contributes approximately 7 percent of U.S. total petroleum imports.

Saudi Arabia doesn't have plans to curb fossil fuel investments despite the net-zero emissions goal set for nearly four decades out.