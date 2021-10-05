Cabot Oil & Gas Has Officially Merged With Cimarex To Create Coterra Energy

One of the largest oil and gas companies has been formed via a merger between Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy. The business combination was first announced in May 2021, and shareholders approved the deal in late Sept. 2021. On Oct. 1, the newly combined company became Coterra Energy .

The combined enterprise value was presumed to be about $17 billion when the merger was first announced. According to Reuters, Cimarex has strong oil positions in Texas, while Cabot holds gas-rich positions in the Marcellus Shale in the northeastern U.S. The company is based in Houston, Tex.

Details on the new company, Coterra Energy

The companies stated that over 99 percent of Cabot's common shareholders and 90 percent of Cimarex's shareholders voted in favor of merging. Serving alongside Cabot as financial advisor was J.P. Morgan Securities, with Baker Botts LLP as legal counsel. Cimarex's financial advisor was Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In the press release about the merger’s completion, Coterra CEO and president Thomas E. Jorden said, "Today marks the beginning of our journey as one Coterra team. We couldn't be more excited to bring together our teams and form a new E&P company that is positioned to succeed in the next phase of the shale revolution and beyond.”

Article continues below advertisement