Will Oil Hit $100 a Barrel? A Forecast

As of Oct. 6, 2021, WTI crude oil was $77.98 per barrel, marking a 0.71 percent increase over the last 24 hours. This is just the narrow picture, though: take a step back and you'll see that the price per barrel has increased even more dramatically over time. Year-to-date, the cost is up 56.55 percent, and over the last 12 months, it has risen 83.67 percent.