What You Need To Know About Airbnb’s Stock Forecast

Whereas oil and gas, lithium, and chip stocks have been investor favorites lately, Airbnb stock is also getting their attention. The COVID-19 pandemic hammered Airbnb’s business as lockdowns diminished demand for vacation and remote work rentals. However, the pandemic also taught Airbnb some lessons that could help it survive future adversity. For example, marketing cost controls and job cuts have helped the company minimize its costs and improve its profitability.