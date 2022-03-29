How Stock Buybacks Work and What Changes Biden Is Proposing

U.S. stock buybacks surpassed $1 trillion in 2018 after the passage of Trump’s tax cut. Companies used savings and foreign reparations to repurchase shares. In 2021, U.S. companies collectively spend $882 billion on buybacks, which dwarfed the $511 billion spent on dividends. Goldman Sachs forecast that U.S. corporations would spend $1 trillion on buybacks in 2022. However, President Joe Biden has proposed some changes to share buybacks. How does stock buyback work and why does Biden want to change the existing system?