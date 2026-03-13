ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey’s comment on tattoo becoming 'saggy' is a classic TV moment

The host's anchor and fork analogy left the room in splits
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The popular game show, "Family Feud," is well known and loved for its host, Steve Harvey's roasts, hilarious reactions, and jokes. One of the original kings of comedy, Harvey doesn't miss a beat to make fun of a stupid answer, but sometimes he gets a laugh out of the good answers as well. In a recent game, one of the questions were to list reasons why people would want to have a tattoo removed. An answer that stole the spotlight was if a person had lost weight and the tattoo became ‘saggy.’ The host came up with a brilliant analogy of anchors and forks, that left the room in stitches.

Screenshot showing Harvey's stone-faced reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Offley family and the Jennings family, and he called up the contestants, Keith and Sandy, to the podium for the face-off. With the two players ready, he asked the survey question, "Name a reason you might want to get rid of a tattoo." Keith hit the buzzer first and answered with, "Ugly," and it showed up on the board. Going second, Sandy got a better answer, "Inappropriate," which showed up just above Keith's, and she won the question for her team. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium with the players (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the team chose to play, the turn passed on to the eldest member of the family, Ray, who came up with, "Your ex," which turned out to be the top answer on the board. Next up was Veronica, the youngest member of the family, who seemingly couldn't come up with anything obvious. Instead, she stated a generic response, "You don't like it." Harvey’s expression said it all and the team got their first strike, bringing their short winning streak to an end. 

The turn then passed to Jennifer, who had an elaborate answer to share with Harvey. "Because you lost a bunch of weight, so now it's all, you know, it's saggy and loose," she said after the host read her the question. The response immediately cracked up the host, who went on to cook up one of the funniest analogies in the show's history. "It was an anchor when you were big. You've lost weight. Now it's a fork," Harvey said, leaving the room in splits. 

Screenshot showing Harvey making the analogy (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then pulled himself together and continued with the game. Luckily for the team, Jennifer's answer showed up on the board, and the round carried on with just one strike. Next in line was Riley, who couldn't come up with something better than "You're old." The response wasn't popular in the survey, and the Jennings family got their second strike and the final warning. Now it was all down to Sandy again to save the round. "We got two strikes, Sandy. Be careful," Harvey cautioned, and she came up with the answer, "It's embarrassing". Unfortunately, it didn’t make the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now the Offley family had the chance to get one of the winning answers and steal all the points to win the round. After Harvey read the question for one last time, they discussed, and the team's leader, Keith, answered with "Your career". Luckily for them, the answer showed up on the board, and they stole all the points and won the round. 

Watch Harvey's hilarious analogy and the players' reactions here

