'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey plays along with a player's confidence despite her wild answer

The host couldn't help but sarcastically play along with the contestant.

Over his many years on "Family Feud," Steve Harvey knows what answers wouldn't show up on the board. Thus, when players try to act smart, the host doesn't shy away from roasting them or sometimes subtly shading them. In a recent episode of the show, a contestant named Imani experienced this when she hastily came up with a made-up phrase that starts with "Knock". Looking at her enthusiasm, Harvey indulged her, only for her response to earn her a strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey's blank reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Jennings family, and the challengers, the Wallace family. He called up contestants, Jennifer and Simone, from the respective families for the final face-off, and read the survey question, "Name a word or phrase that starts with the word 'knock.'" Simone hit the buzzer first and answered with "Knock out," and it showed up at one of the top spots. While Jennifer's answer, "Knock on wood," was also on the board, it placed below Simone's response; thus, the Wallace family won the question and chose to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Austin, who came up with another winning answer, "Knock knock," to keep the game going in his team's favor. With one answer remaining and no strikes, the Wallace family had a great chance to clear the board. "I got one answer left. You give me that one answer, your family plays sudden death," Harvey said to Debra before reading her the question. She then came up with a sensible answer, "Knock down," but that surprisingly wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It was now on Imani to come up with the one remaining answer and win the round. "Imani, one answer left. You give it to me, and your family plays sudden death. Not there, you're still alive. One strike," Harvey told her before reading the question. Imani, however, was oblivious. She paused long before saying, "Knock life". While the host knew the answer didn't make sense, looking at how hyped up Imani was, he played along sarcastically. "Oh, knock life! Knock life!" he yelled, looking at the board to see the second strike show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey sarcastically playing along (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes and one answer remaining, it was all down to Hilda to win it for her team. "All right, Hilda, we've got one answer left. You give it to me, your family's gonna play sudden death. But if it's not there this time, you have 3 strikes. The other family can steal and win the game," Harvey cautioned her. She, too, came up with a sensible answer, "Knock knees," but unfortunately, it wasn't popular enough to be in the fourth spot in the survey.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Jennings family then got the chance to get that elusive answer and steal all the points to win the round and the game. With the 'Fast Money' round at stake, the team heard Harvey read the question for one last time and discussed the possible answers. The team's leader, Sandy, then answered with "Knock it off", but that wasn't good enough for them, as they lost the chance to win. The game went into sudden death, as Harvey revealed the last answer, "Knock off".

Watch Harvey's subtle roast and the players' reactions here.

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