'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey grooves to Bollywood music in wild TV moment

When the Maheshwari family insisted, and the audience cheered, the veteran host pulled off some moves

The host of "Family Feud", Steve Harvey, is a man of the world and a great dancer. Time and again, he has taken to the stage to prove this statement. Thus, when the Maheshwari family offered Steve some Bollywood dance lessons, it was too good an opportunity to pass up. As the team leader demonstrated some classic moves, Harvey picked up the pace instantly and added some of his own flair.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing his heart out (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Biebel family, and the challengers, the Maheshwari family. During the introductions, he made his way to the challengers and asked the leader, Harshita, to introduce herself. "I'm a data scientist, Steve. I also love to travel, hike, and do Bollywood dance," she shared before offering some dance lessons to the host. Harvey at first was reluctant, but with the audience and the players cheering him on, he gave it a shot alongside Harshita.

Screenshot showing Harshita teaching Harvey the moves (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With Bollywood music playing in the background, Harshita taught Harvey a classic move. "So you got to pet your dog and fix the bulb. Come on, Steve," she demonstrated. Harvey picked up the move without missing a beat and went on to outperform his teacher. Harshita then taught him the "Drive a car" move, which the host nailed, and even added a splash of himself to the routine. Soon, the spotlight shifted entirely towards Harvey, who got carried away with the music and the moves.

Screenshot showing Harvey taking the show away (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the dance lessons, Harvey went on with the game and called Harshita and Brooke to the podium for the first face-off. With the two players at the buzzer, he read out the survey question, "Name something a married man has learned to do when his wife is really mad at him." Harshita hit the buzzer first to answer with, "Say sorry," and as a married man, Harvey couldn't relate to it more. The answer appeared in the second spot on the board, but Brooke managed to get the top answer: "Walk away".

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the Biebel family chose to play, the turn passed on to Paige, who came up with "Kiss her." Harvey knew that wasn't a good idea. He looked at the audience and said, "That ain't the time to put your face over there. That ain't it." As the host predicted, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Mike, a married man who knew what to do: "Buy her flowers," which appeared on the board to keep the round going.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next in line was Peggy, who answered, "Clean the house," which also appeared on the board. The turn then went to Alice, who was a little too blunt when she said, "Get a divorce." As the answer stunned Harvey, she added, "I'm always right." The host stared at the camera with his infamous poker face for a minute before looking at the board. "Get a divorce. Damn!" he said as the answer got the team their second strike and a final warning.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Brookes to save the round for the team. He came up with "Take her on vacation," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. The Maheshwari family then got the chance to come up with another winning answer and steal all the points to win the game. As the host approached the podium, they discussed all the possible answers before settling on one.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Taking charge, team leader Harshita answered the question with "Make love or cuddle." Sadly for them, that wasn't a winning answer, and the Biebel family got to keep all their points and win the round.

Watch Harvey's stunning Bollywood dance moves and hilarious reactions here.

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