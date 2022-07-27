Mega Millions: Why the Cash Option Is Less Than the Jackpot

You may wonder why most lottery winners opt for the cash payout rather than the annuity if they lose a big chunk of the prize money. The answer is taxes. Lotto winners who take the annuity end up paying much more in taxes than those who opt for the lump sum because they have to pay yearly taxes. Whereas those who take the lump sum pay taxes once when they get the money, then the rest of the money is theirs to spend or invest.