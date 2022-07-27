If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

Lump sum/cash option – If you opt to take the cash option for your winnings, the gross payout you’ll receive will only be about 61 percent of the total jackpot, so the amount would be about $625 million. That payment is then subject to a 24 percent federal tax and whatever the tax rate is in your state. For example, if you live in Wisconsin, your winnings will be subject to a 7.65 percent state tax. After the various government agencies have taken their piece of the pie, your winnings will be closer to about $427 million.