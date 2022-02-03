Planning on Moving to a Different State? Check Out the Tax Rate First

A state's income tax, which comes from the income of its residents, is similar to federal income tax, but goes toward state budgets instead of to the federal government. States take three approaches to income taxation: not taxing at all, imposing a flat tax (the same rate regardless of income), or imposing a progressive tax. The latter means a higher tax bracket for those with higher income—in 2021, there were seven brackets: 10, 12, 22, 24, 32, 35, and 37 percent.