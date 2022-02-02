Letter 6475: What It Is and How to Get Stimulus Information Online

Letter 6475: What It Is and How to Get Stimulus Information OnlineBy Rachel Curry
Feb. 2 2022, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
If you think you’re missing a stimulus check, letter 6475 can help you. The IRS is sending out letter 6475 to individuals to provide details on economic impact payments during the 2021 tax year. Here's how to get letter 6475 and other stimulus information online.
The third stimulus payment, which the U.S. government distributed to qualified individuals in 2021, served as an advanced tax rebate. Letter 6475 can help you determine if you got the money you deserve and—if not—how to claim it for a refund on your taxes.
What is IRS letter 6475?
According to the IRS, “The IRS will begin issuing Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment, to EIP recipients in late January. This letter will help Economic Impact Payment recipients determine if they are entitled to and should claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2021 tax returns when they file in 2022.”
Anyone who didn’t receive a third stimulus check but was eligible for it might be able to claim a credit on their taxes, which would reduce their taxable income and potentially increasing their return.
How many stimulus checks were there in 2021?
Many people received one stimulus check in 2021. This would be the third economic impact payment since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
According to the IRS, the third stimulus check was an advanced payment of the Recovery Rebate Credit for the 2021 tax year. Eligible individuals received a $1,400 payment. The payment went to people who:
Are U.S. citizens or resident aliens and not a dependent
Had adjusted gross income (AGI) at or below $75,000 (individuals with no dependents), $112,500 (heads of household), or $150,000 (married filing jointly)
What if you didn’t receive letter 6475?
The IRS says, “The Economic Impact Payment letters include important information that can help people quickly and accurately file their tax return.” If you didn’t receive letter 6475 and received a third stimulus check, your letter might still be in the mail. The IRS just started sending the letters out in January to reflect any payments for March–December 2021 and there might be a backup.
If you didn’t receive a third stimulus check but you should have, you won’t get a letter 6475. Instead, you’ll need to do some digging online.
Can you find your IRS letter 6475 online?
If you didn’t receive an IRS letter 6475, create an IRS online account. Once you create the account, you can view any economic impact payments you received. If you didn’t receive a third stimulus check but were eligible based on IRS regulations, you can claim that amount under the recovery rebate tax credit on your 2021 tax return. You’ll claim the recovery rebate tax credit on form 1040 or 1040-SR.
It isn't too late to claim a rebate for the 2020 tax year if you notice a discrepancy. Taxpayers usually have up to three years to amend a tax return. You can find more information about eligibility for the third stimulus check and the recovery rebate tax credit on the IRS website.