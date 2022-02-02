If the Federal Tax Withheld Box Is Left Blank on Your W-2, This Is Why

If you claim “exempt” on your W-4, no federal income tax will be withheld from your paycheck. This will result in your federal tax withheld box (Box 2) being left blank on your W-2. Now, if you claimed deductions in Step 4(b) when filling out your Form W-4, this could also result in you having no federal tax withheld from your paycheck. It all depends on how much of a deduction you claimed on your W-4.