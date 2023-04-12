Home > Personal Finance Source: Getty Images The Samoyed is one of the most expensive dog breeds Most Expensive Dog Breeds — Key Factors to Consider Dogs are man's best friend and if you're looking for your perfect furry companion, you may consider one of the most expensive dog breeds in 2023. By Kate Zuritsky Apr. 12 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

There’s no denying that dogs make the best of friends — and with the massive variety of breeds, sizes, and personalities, you’re sure to find a furry friend who’s perfect for you and your family.

Some of the biggest factors to consider when choosing a dog include temperament, potential health issues, size, activity level, and how much they’ll cost. And while all dogs will need food, grooming, and vet care, some breeds are more expensive than others. Let’s take a look at the most expensive dog breeds and figure out which one may be right for you.

What are the most expensive dog breeds?

Pet care isn’t cheap. According to a Synchrony study, depending on the dog’s size, breed, and services required, the amount of money you’ll invest in their lifetime can range anywhere from $19,893 a year to over $55,132. Americans spend an average of $1,270–$2,803 per year on their dog, and purebred dogs cost five-times more than a mixed dog. While these numbers may cause you to pause, there are dogs that are even more expensive.

Afghan Hound ($2,000–$2,500)

Source: Getty Images Man with an Afghan Hound on the couch

Found in the mountains of Afghanistan, the Afghan Hound is one of the most expensive and beautiful dog breeds, and a desirable show dog due to its flowing coat and curly tail. Since their hair becomes tangled so easily, an Afghan Hound requires daily brushing to keep their hair free of tangles and mats, and they require regular bathing with shampoo and conditioner.

Tibetan Mastiff ($3,000–$5,000)

Source: Getty Images Tibetan Mastiff

Due to its massive size, this rare breed from Tibet is considered the most expensive dog as it sells for thousands and even millions. In fact, a Red Tibetan Mastiff named Big Splash sold for $1.5 million in 2014. Known for its protective nature and as reserved, independent, and intelligent, this affectionate breed with a heavy, wooly undercoat requires minimal grooming although it does shed a lot.

Reaching an average size of 25 inches tall with a life expectancy of 10–12 years, the Tibetan Mastiff is a relatively healthy breed. However, they can have health issues such as hip dysplasia, hypothyroidism, and eye anomalies.

Samoyed ($2,500–$5,000)

Source: Getty Images Samoyed pups

This friendly, fluffy, and adaptable breed is a graceful dog that’s one of the most expensive breeds. Blessed with a perpetual smile, the Samoyed is a smart, lovable, social, and mischievous dog. From the Siberian town of Oymyakon, the Samoyed’s thick double white coat sheds often. This breed averages anywhere from 19 inches to over 23 inches tall, requires daily exercise and loads of mental stimulation, and has an average life expectancy of 12–14 years.

While they are generally healthy dogs, you may need to keep watch for health conditions such as hip dysplasia as well as eye and heart issues.

French Bulldog ($2,500–$4,000)

Source: Getty Images French Bulldog

This adorable, short-legged, and short-haired dog slides into the top three of the most expensive dog breeds. Featuring large bat ears and a stubby little tail, this small-breed dog is perfect for city dwellers who want an alert, playful, and adaptable dog. Reaching a max height of 13 inches, this wrinkly, boxy pup features a smooth, brilliant coat which doesn’t shed much, but requires brushing to promote new hair growth. A Frenchie’s nails should be trimmed regularly, and facial folds need to be kept clean and dry.

These active, flat-faced dogs are prone to breathing problems, eye conditions, skin allergies, and autoimmune disorders.

Lӧwchen ($2,500–$4,000)

Source: Getty Images Lӧwchen puppy relaxing

Known as the “little lion dog,” the Lӧwchen has been one of the most popular breeds among Europeans for over 500 years. An affectionate, loving, brave, and lively dog, this portable and non-shedding breed stands about a foot tall at the shoulder. The Lӧwchen doesn’t require much grooming, but needs a bath every few weeks and a trim either into a puppy cut or a lion trim. A charming and lively companion, they love to play and take long walks.

While a healthy little dog, breeders are known to screen them for health conditions such as hip dysplasia, cataracts, patella issues, and progressive retinal atrophy.

Chow Chow ($800–$3,800)

Source: Getty Images Chow Chow

As one of the oldest and rarest breeds in the world, it’s no surprise the Chow Chow is on our list as one of the most expensive breeds. Originating from China, the Chow Chow is a dignified, intelligent, and serious breed full of delights. Compact, serene, and adaptable, they require moderate exercise and make great city dogs. Standing as high as 20 inches at the shoulder, they require brushing at least twice a week, and especially around the head.

For Chow Chows, potential health issues may include eyelid entropion, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, allergies, and thyroid issues.

Rottweiler ($1,500–$4,000)

Source: Getty Images Rottweiler dog

Loving, loyal, and confident dogs, Rottweilers are a robust working breed that descends from the mastiffs. A family protector, these muscular dogs can stand at up to 27 inches and have a life expectancy of around 10 years. While they’re not crazy expensive, they can rack up many expensive vet bills due to common health issues such as hip dysplasia, eye diseases, heart conditions, and an increased risk of cancer.

Rottweilers should be brushed weekly and bathed regularly, and their shedding is relatively moderate throughout the year. They love swimming, walking, and trotting. Due to their athletic build, they require daily exercise.

Dogo Argentino ($1,500–$2,500)

Source: Facebook Dogo Argentino pups

Originally bred for big game hunting, the muscular Dogo Argentino is one of the most expensive dogs in the world. Reaching a top height of around 26.5 inches, this loyal, courageous, and athletic dog has a life expectancy of 9–15 years. A pack hunting dog, this strong and intelligent breed features a strong head, thick neck, and agile body. With short white hair, the Dogo requires regular grooming and tooth brushing and an occasional bath. Their ears should be checked for wax buildup and debris.

An active breed, the Dogo likes swimming, hiking, playing ball, and taking a long walk per day. Generally a healthy dog with few genetic problems, you should have the Dogo examined for hip evaluation, BAER testing, and a heart exam.

Pharaoh Hound ($1,500–$3,000)

Source: Getty Images Pharoah Hound Dog

A maltese breed of rabbit hunting dogs, the Pharaoh Hound is a rare breed known as smart, noble, and rugged. Sleek and aerodynamic with a tan coat and white-tipped tail, these dogs don’t require much grooming aside from a daily light brushing and baths as needed. Reaching a max height of around 25 inches, a Pharaoh Hound is an athletic breed that requires regular exercise like a 20-minute run twice a day.

With a life expectancy of 12–14 years, this playful pup is high energy and requires regular screening for hip and elbow dysplasia, patella luxation, eye disorders, and certain types of cancers. They’re also extremely sensitive to stress which can lead to digestive and neurotic issues and can be very expensive to treat.

Canadian Eskimo (approximately $3,500)

Source: Getty Images Canadian Eskimo dogs

As one of the oldest and rarest dogs (around 300 left in the world), Canadian Eskimos also very expensive. Prone to gastric torsion, eyelids folding over, heat intolerance, and arthritis, Canadian Eskimos are territorial and easily agitated. The breed isn't recommended for children. Intelligent, affectionate, alert, and brave, this large dog can grow up to 37 inches tall and live up to 15 years. With a thick, heavy coat, these powerful and active dogs require at least 40 minutes of exercise per day.

