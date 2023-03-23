Home > Personal Finance > Deals Source: Unsplash/Andrew Schulz Treat Your Pooch With National Puppy Day Deals By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 23 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

What dog owner wouldn't love the chance to spoil their pup any day of the year? National Puppy Day, which is on March 23, is as good a time as any to score great deals on treats and necessities for your pet. Check out these top National Puppy Day deals before it's too late.

Whether you want dog food and treats, pet gear like bedding and leashes, or you're looking to save money on veterinary care to keep your dog healthy, these deals can help you manage your pet budget. Look at the ones provided here, and you might find more specific coupon codes with a simple online search, too.

National Puppy Day deals to keep your pup healthy.

First and foremost, you want your puppy (or older dog) to have a long and healthy life. Try these deals to help you save money while managing your furry friend's health. 1-800 Pet Meds

BestVetCare

Canada Vet Express

Pet Releaf

1-800 Pet Meds offers lots of discounts on pet prescriptions. Use the code FLEA25 until March 31, 2023, to save 25 percent on flea and tick prevention. Plus, new customers get 15 percent off using code NC15.

BestVetCare is giving 10 percent off with the code FNTSALE10.

Canada Vet Express is offering a 20 percent discount if you use the code Paddy20.

Pet Releaf will discount your order by 20 percent with the code CROCKETT20.

National Puppy Day deals that will help you save on pet food and treats.

Consider these deals from popular pet retailers to help you save money on food and treat products for your pooch. Honest Paws

BarkBox

A Pup Above

Chewy

Innovet

BARK Food

Pet Supermarket

The Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Dontpayfull.com has coupon codes for Honest Paws. You can also get 15 percent off your first order by signing up with your email to order CBD and wellness products for your dog or cat.

BarkBox has a number of coupon codes available. Right now, you can get a double first box for free or search online for other deals.

A Pup Above has a 20 percent discount with the code MEMBERS20.

Innovet, a hemp oil company for dogs, will discount your order by 20 percent when you use the code AKC20.

At Chewy.com, use the code SPRING to get a $30 gift card with a $100 order. RX20 could save you 20 percent off a pharmacy order.

BARK Food has discounts of up to 30 percent with the code DPF30.

At Pet Supermarket, signing up for autoship will save you up to 30 percent off your first order and 5 percent off future orders.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition has several deals for pups. You can save up to 65 percent with the VIP savings account.

Retailers offering savings on pet toys and accessories.

Here are some of the retailers where you can likely score good National Pet Day deals, or deals any day on pet care, toys, and accessories. Amazon

Alpha Paw

BoxDog

EzyDog

Good Life Bark Control

Holly and Hugo

Amazon is a great place to go for pet deals, especially if you're already an Amazon Prime member. Search on Amazon for pet coupons and you'll find a ton to choose from. Here are just a few: Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bedup to 41 percent off

Furbo 360 degree Dog Camera 25 percent off

Petsafe Folding Dog Ramp 40 percent off

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeders 40 percent off

Alpha Paw will give you 20 percent off for using the code HELLO. You can also input your email address for access to the clearance sale with prices starting at $0.99.

BoxDog is giving a free saddlebag to new customers using code BED on a subscription.

EzyDog sells pet harnesses and leashes. Order a backpack and get free custom badges with code PACKPATCH.