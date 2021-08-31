Is Chewy Overvalued? The Stock’s Forecast Before the Pet Supply Retailer’s Earnings Release

Chewy is set to release its earnings after markets close on Sep. 1. This year, the stock's growth has been almost flat, and it has lost a quarter of its market cap amid the sell-off in growth stocks. Is Chewy stock overvalued? What’s the forecast for the online pet supply retailer?

Chewy has made its mark in the pet supply market. While many believed that the company would have a tough time competing against e-commerce giant Amazon, it not only survived but thrived. Apparently, GameStop's (GME) stock rally has been driven by hopes that Ryan Cohen, who co-founded Chewy but later sold it off, could turn GME into the "Amazon of gaming."