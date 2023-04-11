Home > Personal Finance Looking for a Pet? You Might Want to Avoid the 5 Most Expensive Pets Many people enjoy having pets, but their care can be expensive especially due to inflation. What are the most expensive pets? Here's what we know. By Anya Binx Apr. 11 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Having a pet of any kind is a wonderful experience. Not only are animals faithful companions who share their unconditional love with you, but they're also great companions that have the ability to help us own lives. Pets have proven to be positive influences on our mental and physical health, and have commonly reached the status of being considered as a member of our families. While there are thousands of cultures and ways of life around the world, pets have been present in homes universally.

Pets are deeply beloved, but they don't always work with everyone's individual lifestyles. it's an easy excuse to deny yourself a pet due to the level of responsibility and care that they may require, which are two completely valid reasons to wait on picking up a pet of your own. They're also expensive - from basic needs, adoption fees, and so on, pets are considerably pricey. Here are the 5 most expensive pets.

1. Reticulated Python

While owning such a large snake isn't the most traditional, it's pretty common for exotic pet owners and reptile enthusiasts to find room for a snake in their homes. Reticulated Python is one of the most expensive breeds of Python that can legally be owned, but it does come at a cost. Malayopython reticulatus can weigh up to 330 lbs and become 30 feet long when fully grown, meaning there's a lot of space (and food) required to keep them comfortable. Be prepared to pay at least $14,500 for them!

2. Hyacinth Macaw

If you're someone who has an interest in regal-looking birds, the Hyacinth Macaw is for you - at a low price of $12,000. These strikingly blue avians are deadly to smaller parrots, so buyer beware if you're looking to expand upon your exotic bird collection and don't want to disturb your own little at-home ecosystem. Hyacinth Macaws are easy to train, and once bonded with people, can be greatly affectionate towards humans or other animals.

Expect to pay around $2,000 for the macaw's cage while shelling out $60 on food on a monthly basis. Hyacinth Macaw vet visits can cost you anywhere between $200 to $500 per checkup, as they require specialized care. Before adopting your Hyacinth Macaw, make sure that the bird has been weaned and that macaw ownership is legal where you're located at.

3. Bengal Cat

Domestic cat ownership has been nothing new - in fact, it's well-known that cats are a popular choice for a pet due to their small stature and independent nature. Cats have been beloved since the dawn of time, and in ancient Egypt, some deities were depicted to have catlike features. It's been debunked that cats themselves were worshipped by ancient Egyptians, but their prominence as pets then is as significant as it is now. Most cats are considered to be fairly affordable, with one exception.

The Bengal Cat's price is an impressive $4,500, and atop the multi-thousand adoption fee, comes an additional $1,200 fee for yearly care. Bengal Cats who meet show quality are considered the most expensive and can cost between $3,000 to $4,000, while kittens are at a more "budget-friendly" rate of between $1,000 to $2,000. Bengal Cat care is fairly on-par with other forms of domestic cat care, meaning that cat owners are already prepared to properly provide the care that their cat needs.

4. Teacup Pig

They're incredibly adorable on the eyes, not the bank account. Teacup pigs, otherwise known as micropigs, are considerably good housepets that come at a premium price. Teacup pigs sell at anywhere from $1,200 to $6,500 as piglets, but their name deceives the reality of owning one. While these micropigs are small at first, they can grow to be up to 200 lbs once fully matured. On average, they surpass their once-promised weight of 25lbs to reach 65lbs, despite what some breeders may tell you.

Teacup pigs have a full lifespan of 15 to 20 years, and caring for them runs in a similar vein as caring for a dog. When it comes to medical care, asking a vet if they treat exotic pigs, such as potbellies or teacups, will steer you in the right direction. You may need to reach out to a large animal vet for future needs. Teacup pigs are fairly friendly as they tend to get along with cats, dogs, and children. They're easy to train and eager to learn.

Teacup pigs may be considered to be an exotic pet, but they've been said to be a welcome addition to any animal-loving home,

5. Thoroughbred Horse