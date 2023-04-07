Cheers to the Bride! Top 10 Budget Friendly Bachelorette Party Destinations
If you or your bestie are about to say 'I do' the next step is to plan a big budget-friendly bachelorette party in one of your favorite U.S. cities.
Whether you’re planning a bachelorette party for yourself or your bestie, there are many things to consider like the guest list, location, hotel, transportation, attractions and nightlife. And while bachelorette trips are the perfect excuse to spend lots of quality time with friends and celebrate the bride-to-be, they’re also debaucherous and quite expensive.
Finding a budget-friendly bachelorette party destination may seem like an impossibility, but there are many popular spots that won’t break the bank—or cause a breakup before she even walks down the aisle.
Austin, Texas
Austin has everything to throw an unforgettable (and budget friendly) bachelorette party. From the bustling nightlife scene to the live music venues, honky-tonk bars and amazing restaurants, it’s got lots to offer.
With near-perfect weather year-round, Austin has become a destination. And whether you hang out at Lake Austin, explore museums, watch boats under the Congress Street bridge, tour shops on South Congress or take a dip in Barton Springs, some of the best things to do are free.
Grab your girls and tube down the Guadalupe, join a live music bar crawl, rent a boat on Lake Travis, hop on the The Brunch Bus and sample local cuisine at popular restaurants like Odd Duck and Stella San Jac. While Austin does have an abundance of hotels, it can be pricey downtown, so could snag a rental in one of the more affordable areas outside the city.
Avoid Austin during an event like South by Southwest when demand is high, prices are even higher, and vacancies are at an all-time low.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is the perfect blend of historic charm and southern hospitality. With colorful 18th-century houses, a rich coastline, award-winning restaurants, trendy shops on King Street and eye-catching architecture, it should be on your list of budget-friendly bachelorette party spots.
Whether you tour the cobblestone streets, visit the Charleston Farmers Market, take a stroll through Historic Charleston or lounge at Folly Beach, there are many free and cheap things to do.
If you’re looking to get a little rowdy, you can also join a Tiki Tour Bachelorette Party Cruise, tour a distillery, sip on cocktails at The Rooftop Bar at Vendue or dine at a popular restaurant like FIG or Magnolia’s.
The best time to plan your bachelorette to Charleston is from mid-March through May and September to November when temperatures are moderate. If you’re searching for affordable accommodations.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
While it’s a popular Spring Break destination, Fort Lauderdale has a lot to offer for a budget-friendly bachelorette party too. If you’re looking for the sun, sand, warmth and bleu waters, Fort Lauderdale is an affordable alternative to its neighbor, Miami.
Whether you lounge all day on the beach, explore downtown, visit Las Olas Boulevard, shop at The Galleria or stroll through the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, there are lots of low-key and less expensive options for a bachelorette party on a budget.
If you’re looking to play, your group should hit up the Daer Pool Party at the Hard Rock Hotel, take a pole dancing class, book a Stay Afloat pontoon and sample some of the local cuisine at Shooters Waterfront or The Wharf.
Since the weather is almost always warm, don’t worry about packing much aside from bathing suits and sundresses. And for more affordable accommodations, you should try Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach or rent a bachelorette party Airbnb.
Las Vegas, Nevada
What happens in Vegas should always stay in Vegas, especially for a bachelorette party. While Las Vegas can get pricey, there are still plenty of things you can do for free like tour The Strip, see the Downtown Art Murals, enjoy the Fremont Street Experience, check out the Seven Magic Mountains, watch The Volcano at The Mirage, take pics at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and hang out at your hotel pool.
When the sun goes down, grab your girls and indulge at Beauty & Essex, check out dinner and a show at The Mayfair Supper Club, get excited at the Thunder From Down Under, raise a glass at the Encore Beach Club and recover the next morning at Yardbird.
If you’re looking for hotels on a budget, check out Las Vegas hotel deals and packages. The best time to visit Las Vegas is March to May and September to November when the weather is the most moderate.
Nashville, Tennessee
Music City is one of the best and most popular places to party with your bachelorette besties — and there are many free and budget-friendly things you can do. Whether you browse music memorabilia at the Country Music Hall of Fame, tour the Grand Ole Opry, catch some live music on Broadway, visit the Gaylord Opryland Resort, hop on the Nashville Party Barge and have a picnic at the Arrington Vineyards.
When the sun starts to set, sip on a cocktail at one of Nashville’s rooftop bars, grab some local grub at Acme Feed & Seed, try the BBQ at Jack’s Bar-B-Que and drop by The Loveless Cafe. And then make your way back to Broadway to drop by some famous honky-tonk bars like Tootsies and Robert’s Western World and sing along at The Big Bang dueling piano bar.
While hotels can be a bit pricey in Music City, we suggest you avoid the downtown Nashville hotels and opt for an adorable Airbnb for your crew in a cute neighborhood like East Nashville, Donelson or 12 South. Since Nashville does get cold in the winter, the best time to visit is between April and October, but if you’re looking to save a little more money, the chilly weather is totally manageable.