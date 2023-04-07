Home > Personal Finance Source: Getty Images Bride and bridesmaids at a bachelorette party Cheers to the Bride! Top 10 Budget Friendly Bachelorette Party Destinations If you or your bestie are about to say 'I do' the next step is to plan a big budget-friendly bachelorette party in one of your favorite U.S. cities. By Kate Zuritsky Apr. 7 2023, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Whether you’re planning a bachelorette party for yourself or your bestie, there are many things to consider like the guest list, location, hotel, transportation, attractions and nightlife. And while bachelorette trips are the perfect excuse to spend lots of quality time with friends and celebrate the bride-to-be, they’re also debaucherous and quite expensive.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Finding a budget-friendly bachelorette party destination may seem like an impossibility, but there are many popular spots that won’t break the bank—or cause a breakup before she even walks down the aisle.

Austin, Texas

Source: Facebook Downtown Austin, Texas

Austin has everything to throw an unforgettable (and budget friendly) bachelorette party. From the bustling nightlife scene to the live music venues, honky-tonk bars and amazing restaurants, it’s got lots to offer. With near-perfect weather year-round, Austin has become a destination. And whether you hang out at Lake Austin, explore museums, watch boats under the Congress Street bridge, tour shops on South Congress or take a dip in Barton Springs, some of the best things to do are free.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Grab your girls and tube down the Guadalupe, join a live music bar crawl, rent a boat on Lake Travis, hop on the The Brunch Bus and sample local cuisine at popular restaurants like Odd Duck and Stella San Jac. While Austin does have an abundance of hotels, it can be pricey downtown, so could snag a rental in one of the more affordable areas outside the city. Avoid Austin during an event like South by Southwest when demand is high, prices are even higher, and vacancies are at an all-time low.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Charleston, South Carolina

Source: Facebook A row of houses on the water in Charleston, SC

Charleston is the perfect blend of historic charm and southern hospitality. With colorful 18th-century houses, a rich coastline, award-winning restaurants, trendy shops on King Street and eye-catching architecture, it should be on your list of budget-friendly bachelorette party spots. Whether you tour the cobblestone streets, visit the Charleston Farmers Market, take a stroll through Historic Charleston or lounge at Folly Beach, there are many free and cheap things to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re looking to get a little rowdy, you can also join a Tiki Tour Bachelorette Party Cruise, tour a distillery, sip on cocktails at The Rooftop Bar at Vendue or dine at a popular restaurant like FIG or Magnolia’s. The best time to plan your bachelorette to Charleston is from mid-March through May and September to November when temperatures are moderate. If you’re searching for affordable accommodations.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Source: Getty Images Girls enjoying a bachelorette party on the beach

While it’s a popular Spring Break destination, Fort Lauderdale has a lot to offer for a budget-friendly bachelorette party too. If you’re looking for the sun, sand, warmth and bleu waters, Fort Lauderdale is an affordable alternative to its neighbor, Miami.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you lounge all day on the beach, explore downtown, visit Las Olas Boulevard, shop at The Galleria or stroll through the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, there are lots of low-key and less expensive options for a bachelorette party on a budget.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Las Vegas, Nevada

Source: Facebook Las Vegas skyline at dusk

What happens in Vegas should always stay in Vegas, especially for a bachelorette party. While Las Vegas can get pricey, there are still plenty of things you can do for free like tour The Strip, see the Downtown Art Murals, enjoy the Fremont Street Experience, check out the Seven Magic Mountains, watch The Volcano at The Mirage, take pics at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and hang out at your hotel pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Nashville, Tennessee

Source: Getty Images Nashville skyline at night

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement