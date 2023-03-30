Home > Personal Finance > Fast Money Source: Getty Images Say Yes to Selling Your Wedding Dress: 8 Websites That Can Help Women used to save their wedding dresses to one day give to their daughters. If you aren't nostalgic, where can you sell a wedding dress online? By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 30 2023, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Back in the day, women saved their wedding dresses with the idea of one day seeing their daughter walk down the aisle in the same dress. However, today brides or brides-to-be aren't that nostalgic, and many wouldn’t be caught dead in their mother’s wedding dress. If you aren’t saving your dress for your future offspring, you might as well sell it and make a little money, right?

According to The Knot, a used wedding dress less than two years old is worth about half of what you paid for it new. You can recoup some of what you invested in your wedding dress by selling it. While you can always put your wedding dress on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, here are websites that specifically provide a space to sell your wedding dress online.

Source: Getty Images

1. PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com

PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com has been around since 2004 and has assisted in selling over 50,000 wedding dresses. The site charges a $25 listing fee per wedding dress and takes a 20 percent commission from the final sale price. However, you don’t have to pay for shipping because PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com will send you a prepaid and insured shipping label. Payments are made twice a week via PayPal.

2. Stillwhite.com

There are currently over 77,000 wedding dresses on sale at Stillwhite.com. The site doesn’t charge any commission on the sale of your wedding dress, and you can keep the listing until your dress sells. Stillwhite.com charges a $25 one-time listing fee per dress, which includes four photos and live analytics. For $10 more ($35 per listing), you can get a premium listing that provides more pictures (eight), video, and display ad for your dress on the Stillwhite.com home page for seven days.

Source: Stillwhite

3. Once Wed

Need help determining what your wedding dress is worth? Once Wed provides a Wedding Dress Value Calculator to help you figure out what to price your dress at. The site charges a listing fee of $19.95 per dress and doesn’t take any commission. However, there is no limit to how long your listing stays on the site.

4. Borrowing Magnolia

Borrowing Magnolia also doesn’t charge commission fees when you sell your wedding dress on their site. The site offers two options: a standard listing for $25 and a premium listing for $35. The premium listings include up to 20 photos, a homepage feature, and shop listings on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Borrowing Magnolia

5. Nearly Newlywed

The minimum price for pre-owned wedding dresses on Nearly Newlywed is $375. The site charges a listing fee of $19.99 per dress. After your dress sells, Nearly Newlywed will provide you with a pre-paid and insured shipping label for you to send it to the buyer. Nearly Newlywed allows buyers to return a dress within five days for any reason, so the sellers don’t get paid until after this time is over. If the buyer keeps the dress, the seller receives 70 percent of the final sale price, and Nearly Newlywed takes 30 percent.

6. BravoBride.com

BravoBride.com has one of the lowest listing fees at just $9.95 per dress. The site doesn’t charge commissions or other fees when the dress sells. Your listing remains active on the site until your dress sells. You are responsible for paying shipping costs and have to arrange how the buyer will pay you for the dress.

Source: BravoBride.com

7. Sell My Wedding Dress

SellMyWeddingDress.org isn’t the fanciest website, but it may get the job done of finding you a buyer for your wedding dress. Listings on the site are free and include 10 pictures. You can pay extra for upgrades such as a featured listing ($17), better placement ($7), or bolding ($3).

8. Etsy