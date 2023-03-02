Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images Check Out the Cheapest Spring Break Destinations for College Students By Anya Binx Mar. 2 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

College students hunting for cheap, affordable travel destinations to visit over Spring Break sounds easier said than done, but there are places out there that make for an effortless getaway.

Spring Break trips for college students are a cornerstone experience when pursuing higher education, and on a yearly basis, are highly anticipated. Here are some of the cheapest Spring Break destinations for college students.

What's the average cost of a Spring Break trip?

According to LendingTree.com, college students typically pay an average price of $620 while on Spring Break. College students in their senior year usually deviate from the mean and spend nearly $760 on their trips. Iowa State University reports that "according to BillShrink.com, the average college student spends $1,100 a week on spring break, and less than half of that is spent on lodging and transportation."

College students are no strangers when it comes to looking for a deal, so the current price point for a Spring Break trip is far from ideal. The lack of affordable accommodations and food options tends to add up as the trip goes on, which is why so many keep an eye out for the cheapest Spring Break destinations.

1. Panama City Beach, Fla.

Panama City Beach, Fla., is found along the Gulf Coast. Affectionately nicknamed "the Spring Break Capital of the World," the beach spans 27 walkable miles while offering affordable entertainment options for students on a budget. For lodging, it isn't uncommon for some places to offer in-resort entertainment for travelers. The beach itself is free to attend and provides ample space for outdoor activities. There are plenty of cheap eats and affordable food options around Panama City Beach.

What additionally makes Panama City Beach one of the best cheapest Spring Break destinations for college students is that there are plenty of options for affordable dining around, so there's no need for college students to base their travel destinations around the most cost-effective places to eat.

2. New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La., has more to offer than its Mardi Gras celebrations. As one of the cheapest Spring Break destinations for college students, New Orleans offers vibrant culture, renounced local cuisine, and plenty of nightlife to indulge in. Bourbon Street and the French Quarter are home to Louisiana's most prominent spots for enjoying a night out. Live music and bars offer plenty of low-cost activities for visitors to enjoy. Outdoor concerts and shopping offer tamer options for travelers.

Traditional street food comes in copious quantities at a low cost, meaning that cheap and affordable food doesn't have to come in smaller serving sizes.

3. Las Vegas, Nev.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, especially when it's on the list of cheapest Spring Break destinations for college students. Vegas's constant cycle of entertainment doesn't have to drain bank accounts as there are plenty of free things to do. The Aquarium, The Arts Factory, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the Ethel M. Chocolates & Cactus Garden, and more give college students looking for affordable travel destinations things to do on Spring Break, free of charge.

4. Denver, Colo.

The cheapest Spring Break destinations for college students don't always have to be beachfront or tropical. For the more outdoorsy type, Denver, Colo., offers outdoor adventure on a budget. Skiing, affordable eats, outdoor concerts, hiking, rafting, and local arts festivals give college students looking for a cheap Spring Break a great variety of low-cost activities. Whether it's visiting the Red Rocks Amphitheater or the Garden of the Gods, Denver has something affordable for all.

5. Sedona, Ariz.

Near Flagstaff, Sedona is a great location to find free activities accessible to college students on a cheap Spring Break. Visiting the Red Rock State Park, embarking on Jeep tours, going bird-watching, taking hikes, and kayaking between canyons give those on a budget unique outdoor activities to do without sinking too much cash into their time in the Southwest. Sedona sits only two hours outside of the Grand Canyon, bringing college students closer to one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

6. Miami, Fla.

Miami Beach has retained its status as a beach resort since the 1920s and is considered to be one of the prime college student Spring Break destinations. Students prefer to stay in and around South Beach during the daytime to take in the Florida sun while enjoying the oceanfront. In the evenings, students make their way toward Miami proper. The Magic City holds plenty of free and low-cost activities including arts districts. walking through local parks, or exploring the Wyndwood Art Section.

