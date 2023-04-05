Home > Personal Finance > Hospitality & Restaurants Source: Getty Images Here Are 5 Tips for Booking Hotels If You're Going to Vegas A trip to Las Vegas has always felt like a staple in American culture. Here are 5 tips for booking hotels in Vegas. It's important to plan ahead. By Anya Binx Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

A trip to Las Vegas has always felt like a staple in American culture, and the curiosity around the city's reputation has drawn travelers to Nevada to experience the strangeness for themselves. Las Vegas has consistently upheld its reputation of having chaos and debauchery in endless forms. But unfortunately, making the desert trip can be expensive.

Whether you're getting away for work or embarking on a wild trip, make sure you get the best deals. So, here are five tips for booking a hotel in Vegas that'll make your stay a little less stressful.

1. Know the best time to book a hotel in Vegas.

Booking during the off-season will ensure you get the most reasonable rates. Avoid the high cost of booking last-minute accommodations and major holidays when the tourism rate is high.

Per Hotels and Discounts, "If you want the best selection of rooms, the best time to book a hotel room in Las Vegas is about four months in advance. This is especially true for popular hotels and resorts. If you're looking for a deal on a hotel room, the best time to book is about two months in advance. This is because many hotels offer discounts for rooms booked at least 60 days in advance." The best days to book are Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday to avoid weekend rates.

Check what major events are happening in Vegas during certain time periods. You don't want to get overcharged due to an event you aren't even participating in, like conferences, concerts, or conventions. A quick calendar Google search can help pull up information about events that may overlap with your stay, which could increase hotel prices.

2. Watch the prices to see if they go down as your trip dates approach.

Do hotel prices go down closer to the date in Vegas? Hotels and Discounts claimed that "the prices displayed on travel websites generally reflect hotel prices. The prices on websites, on the other hand, appear to be lower than those charged by hotels to specific groups of customers, such as those who have made reservations in advance. According to the study, the price differences between different customer groups are usually small," where they cited the book Price Discrimination 2.0.

Stay aware of alternative booking opportunities, and keep an eye on other rates from the hotel you're staying at. This isn't to say that the study is 100 percent accurate, but its data shows that people who make reservations in advance have a higher chance of facing a more expensive tab. Looking at alternative lodging can provide some insight into where you'll be able to save the most cash during your stay. This, in the true theme of Vegas, is also a gamble.

The rates are based on supply and demand. If a hotel needs to book its rooms and is struggling, it might offer low rates to attract potential guests. It isn't guaranteed prices will drop closer to your arrival, but it might.

3. Know how far in advance you should to book a hotel in Vegas.

While it has been noted that the most affordable time to book a flight out to Vegas has been at least weeks in advance, how far in advance should you book your hotel in Vegas? Hotels and Discounts says, "There is a law against booking an entry in a popular destination more than 21 days ahead of the arrival date." However, Vegas's lowest hotel price range is "between three months and 30 days before arrival." Las Vegas Direct says to aim "1–3 months before your trip" for the best rates.

4. Look for hotel promotions and discounts.

In the travel and hospitality industry, promotions and discounts can make a world of difference (while making hotel companies and other venues more money). Typically, these exclusive offers aren't handed out to first-time tourists, and those who subscribe to some form of loyalty members are privy to these savings first. Try a quick search on Google for "hotel promo codes" for help.

When searching the internet for these hotel promo codes, consider using keywords such as "Las Vegas" or the specific hotel chain you're looking for. Don't fall under the assumption that call-in rates are the same as the ones online, especially when it requests that online discounts should be applied to walk-up reservations. These discounts can also be rolled into bundles or packages for other hotel-exclusive offers relating to the area's entertainment opportunities, experiences, or attractions.

5. Book your hotel through the hotel site and not a third-party app.

When booking your hotel for your trip to Las Vegas, scheduling your lodging through the official hotel sites is recommended. While it may be tempting to automatically go through sites such as Booking.com, Trivago, Kayak, or other third-party sites, it could be cheaper to avoid them.

