5 Smart Ways to Spend Your Holiday Bonus This Year, and What Not to Squander It On

If you have always wanted to take a gamble on yourself or even start a side hobby, now would be a good time to do it. If you don’t want to start your own business, perhaps you might consider spending your holiday bonus on something that's going to make you a more well-rounded person.

“Maybe there’s an online course you have been wanting to take or a professional group you have been wanting to join,” Taylor Schulte, CEO of Define Financial in San Diego, told GOBankingRates.