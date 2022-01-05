Is it worth the money to hire a financial advisor?

Before you hire a CFP, be sure to check what their specialty is to ensure they're the right fit for your financial needs. For instance, if you're looking for help with creating an estate plan that outlines how your assets will be divided among relatives when you pass, you’ll want a financial planner who has experience with estate planning. In the event you need help creating a financial plan that will allow you to retire comfortably, look for a CFP who's skilled in this area.