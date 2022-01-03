Index Funds, Mutual Funds, and Stocks: Which One Is the Best?

Stocks, mutual funds, and index funds are all good investment options. If you have the time and skill, stocks would be the best option for you. Otherwise, you can choose from the many index funds. An S&P 500 fund should ideally be a core part of every investor’s portfolio. Also, if you find an active fund attractive based on the fund’s strategy and the manager’s track record (which may or may not be replicated), you can opt for an active mutual fund as well.