Home > Personal Finance Source: Getty Images/Drazen Zigic Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill? By Ruchi Gupta Jan. 19 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Estate planning involves outlining what you would like to happen to your property or family when you pass away. An estate plan ensures that your assets will be distributed exactly the way you want. Also, estate planning can help avoid unnecessary family disputes and reduce the tax burden on your beneficiaries.

Source: Getty Images/Wasan Tita

Article continues below advertisement

Are estate planning fees tax deductible?

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made it virtually impossible to deduct estate planning fees from your tax bill. Before the tax reform, the IRS allowed individuals to deduct some legal fees tied to estate planning under miscellaneous expenses.

Economists on the TAX CUTS and JOBS ACT:



“The enactment of a comprehensive overhaul - complete with a lower corporate tax rate - will IGNITE our ECONOMY with levels of GROWTH not SEEN IN GENERATIONS...” pic.twitter.com/2vCBDtLh3C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Article continues below advertisement

For example, IRS rules allowed deducting legal fees incurred in income production, maintaining an income-generating property like rental buildings, and advice related to estate taxes.

However, the IRS suspended miscellaneous expense deductions under the current tax law. Estate planning fees aren't tax deductible. Estate planning fees may be deductible again after 2025 when many of the provisions under the current tax law expire.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a timeline of the scheduled TCJA changes over the next decade: https://t.co/jHhjoJibCH



At the end of 2025, a significant number of the changes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are scheduled to expire, including nearly all the individual #income tax cuts. @kpomerleau pic.twitter.com/JlRpUlHs5p — Tax Foundation (@TaxFoundation) December 21, 2018

What is the average cost for estate planning?

The estate planning process can be complex. The paperwork needs to be done carefully because even a small error could have devastating consequences. An estate planning attorney will guide you to ensure that everything is correct. You will incur legal expenses to develop and manage an estate plan.

Article continues below advertisement

Estate planning is important for people of all income levels. While many people express their last wishes in a will, an estate plan directs certain inheritances. For example, an estate plan would show who receives proceeds from a life insurance policy and savings in a bank account.

Source: Getty Images/Kazuma Seki

Article continues below advertisement

How much does it cost to establish and manage an estate plan? Concern about the cost is the main reason that people avoid estate planning. The exact cost for estate planning will depend on factors like the types and complexity of documents needed, your location, and the attorney’s experience.

Some estate planning attorneys bill by the hour and others charge a fixed rate. Whether an attorney bills by the hour or charges a fixed fee, the average cost for estate planning could be a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.