Multiple Funeral Expenses Are Tax Deductible — See What Estates Qualify By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 17 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

If you paid some or all of the costs associated with holding a funeral in the last year, you’re probably wondering if the funeral expenses qualify as a deduction on your federal income tax return. Although inflation hasn’t quite struck the funeral industry as hard as it has hit others, funeral services are still quite costly.

The IRS has set strict guidelines that dictate who can deduct funeral expenses on taxes, but it isn’t impossible to do. Here’s who can and can't claim funeral expenses as a deduction on taxes and the steps you’ll need to take to claim them if you qualify.

Who can deduct funeral expenses on taxes?

As an individual taxpayer, you aren't entitled to deduct funeral expenses on your tax return. This means you can't claim the cost of the service, burial, or any other expenses you incurred on taxes. As unsettling as this sounds, other parties may still qualify for the deduction.

If you were appointed as the executor of an estate and used estate funds to cover funeral costs, you may then be able to claim this as a deduction, according to TurboTax. So, when it comes time to settle the estate’s taxes or satisfy outstanding tax liabilities, you can deduct funeral expenses, which will then lower the taxable income.

There's one stipulation, however, that we must note, and that is the federal estate tax exemption limit. When an estate is below the $12.92 million (in 2023) federal tax exemption limit, it won’t be able to deduct funeral expenses. But, if the estate is above this limit, then it’s likely it can deduct funeral expenses on taxes.

Here’s how to deduct funeral expenses on an estate’s tax return.

If you’ve been tasked with administering an estate and it’s eligible to deduct funeral expenses on taxes, you’ll need to file Form 706, United States Estate Tax Return along with Schedule J. On the form, be sure to itemize the funeral expenses and include the total amount spent.

What types of funeral expenses are tax-deductible?

According to the Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company, the following funeral expenses can generally be deducted on taxes (given the estate is eligible): Embalming Cremation

Casket or urn costs

Funeral home fees, including direction and facility costs

Green burials

The costs associated with hiring a minister, rabbi, or another type of religious leader

Burial plot

Tombstone, gravestone, or another type of grave marker

Floral and catering services (for the funeral)

Transportation for the deceased