How to Deduct Funeral Expenses on Your Estate Taxes

Funeral expenses add up. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost of a funeral amounts to $7,848. Funeral costs aren’t rising as fast as inflation—rising 6.6 percent in 5 years compared to nearly 14 percent during the same time period as of late 2021—but it can still be a burden for grieving families. While it would be helpful if struggling Americans could deduct funeral expenses from their taxes, that isn't always possible.