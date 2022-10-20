Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions Increase in 2023, Generous Break for Wealthy Americans

An estate tax exemption refers to a tax break that Americans receive if they transfer their estate to their heirs. The value of the estate must be below the estate tax exemption limit in order to avoid taxes. Estates can be transferred in life or after a person has died. If the value of the estate is over the limit, the recipient is required to pay taxes on the estate. Estate taxes are typically 18 percent–40 percent at the federal level, plus additional taxes at the state level.