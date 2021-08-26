Why Is Zomedica Rising, and Is It Still a Buy?

Zomedica (ZOM) stock rose almost 14 percent on Aug. 25 and was up in premarket trading on Aug. 26. The stock has been following an uptrend as meme stocks rally on speculations of more short squeezes. Why is ZOM rising, and what’s the forecast for the stock in 2021?

There's been a splendid rally in meme stocks over the last few days, including the original memes, GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). Meme stocks' rise in August was a welcome break for investors after ZOM and other penny stocks tumbled in July. Now, unlike some other penny names, ZOM looks like a good buy.

Zomedica is producing and commercializing Truforma , a point-of-care device for animal diagnostics. The device can help veterinarians and pet owners by reducing the wait time for the test results. Truforma offers Zomedica a recurring revenue opportunity, as users would have to buy new cartridges to reuse the device.

Why is ZOM stock rising?

There hasn’t been any company-specific news that would be driving ZOM stock. The most recent update from the company was on Aug. 11, when it released its second-quarter earnings. If anything, the earnings were disappointing. While the company began commercial sales of Truforma in Mar. 2021, sales in the June quarter came in at a mere $15,693, almost flat with the previous quarter's.

The tepid sales growth left the market disappointed and ZOM stock fell after the earnings release. Zomedica said that its revenue was lower in the quarter due to delays by its partner in developing fT4 and ACTH assays. It said that ft4 assays would be available by the fall, and ACTH by the end of 2021.

