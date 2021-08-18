Will NGAC Stock Sail Through the Xos Truck Merger Below $10?

At NGAC’s current market price, Xos Truck’s pro forma enterprise value is close to $1.26 billion. The company estimates it will generate total revenue of $13.8 million in 2021 and $5.2 billion in 2025, giving the company enterprise value-to-sales multiples of 91.3x and 0.2x for 2021 and 2025, respectively. Workhorse Group and Proterra have next-12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiples of 22.3x and 4.2x, respectively.