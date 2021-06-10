Proterra Merger Approaches, ACTC Stock Looks Like a Steal

ACTC has given Proterra a pro forma implied equity value of $2.4 billion. Meanwhile, at ACTC’s current stock price, Proterra is valued at around $4.5 billion. After adjusting for its pro forma cash and debt, it would have an EV of $3.7 billion. Based on this EV and Proterra’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 15.0x and 8.4x, respectively. The company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.4x looks very attractive.