Why You Should Buy the Dip in U.S. Steel Stocks Now

U.S. steel stocks are outperforming markets in 2021. While there was a brief sell-off, steel stocks have bounced back. U.S. Steel (X) touched a 52-week high on Aug. 18 and is now up almost 72 percent this year. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is also up 74 percent, and Nucor (NUE) stock is up a whopping 130 percent. Nucor, which is the largest U.S.-based steel producer and the only steel name in the S&P 500, is the prestigious index's second-biggest gainer in 2021.