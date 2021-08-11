NUE, X, or CLF: Which Is the Best Infrastructure Bill Stock to Buy?

The Senate has passed the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill. There was a rally in stocks that benefit from infrastructure spending. Steel is among the industries that will benefit from physical infrastructure creation. Nucor (NUE) is the largest U.S.-based steel company. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and U.S. Steel Corporation (X) are the other leading steel producers in the country. What are the best stocks to buy and play the infrastructure bill?