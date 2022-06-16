The Winklevoss Twins’ Net Worth Has Dropped Along With Crypto

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, also known as the Winklevoss twins, have been in the public eye ever since they sued Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. The Winklevoss twins won their 2004 lawsuit against the social media company for having ripped off their idea, coming away with a $65 million settlement. The Winklevoss twins eventually invested in Bitcoin and later founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange. Their net worth has shifted quite a bit along with cryptocurrency’s rise and fall.

Birthdate: August 21, 1981

Education: Harvard University (BA), Oxford University (MBA)