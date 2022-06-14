Michael Saylor Faces Bitcoin Losses, Undeterred Despite Carnage

As of March 31, 2022, MicroStrategy held 129,218 bitcoins on its balance sheet with a carrying value of $2.896 billion. The average cost per bitcoin for the company was about $30,700 and the market value per bitcoin at that time was still higher than the cost of $45,602.79. Currently, the same bet is underwater because the price of bitcoin has plunged below $23,000. The company has taken a cumulative impairment charge of $1.1 billion related to its bitcoin holdings since its acquisition. Other companies that have significant exposure to bitcoin, include Square and Tesla.