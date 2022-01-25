Here’s What the Crypto Crash Has Cost Tesla, Square, and MicroStrategy

Crypto investors have suffered huge losses in the latest crash. MicroStrategy, which has embraced crypto investing, holds some 124,390 Bitcoins. They were worth about $8.6 billion in Nov. 2021, but that value has now dropped to about $4.5 billion. Saylor, the software company's CEO, has almost 18,000 Bitcoins in his personal account. At the crypto’s peak, that holding was worth more than $1.2 billion, and now it's worth less than $650 million.