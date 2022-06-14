Bitcoin Is Tanking and the Recovery Could Be Challenging

Panic selling is the last thing you want to do now. The prices are falling as is and selling into this market will only accumulate your losses. Therefore, it's better to take a pause and think about your long-term thesis. While the current crypto winter could continue for some time, it might be time for more risk-tolerant investors to build small positions here to take advantage of the recent sell-off. However, you should realize that bitcoin and other cryptos still remain very speculative and volatile. So, only invest what you are ready to forego in a worst-case scenario.