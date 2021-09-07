Wall Street Is Bullish on REE Automotive Stock—Should You Be Too?

There have been several SPAC mergers in the EV (electric vehicle) industry over the last year. However, many of them trade below the SPAC IPO price of $10, which is frustrating investors. REE Automotive, which merged with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVC), also trades way below the $10 price level. Will REE Automotive stock recover and go back up? Here’s what Wall Street analysts say about the Israel-based startup EV company.

Startup EV companies and SPAC were a hot combination until about the first quarter of 2021. We saw a situation where Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) stock surged 550 percent from the IPO price just on rumors that it's taking Lucid Motors public. The merger happened but Lucid Motors , which now trades under the ticker symbol “LCID,” trades at less than a third of the highs that CCIV hit before the merger announcement.

Why REE Automotive stock has been falling

First and forecast, REE Automotive stock has fallen amid the general pessimism towards pre-revenue companies. A lot of these EV mergers were announced when the markets sentiments for EV stocks were at their peak. Things are much different now and the execution delays from companies like Nikola and Lordstown Motors haven’t helped.

Looking at the company-specific factors, in an SEC filing, REE Automotive revealed that 30 million Class A shares, which is the entire PIPE (private investment in public equity) and 6.4 million sponsor shares, have been registered to be sold. Markets saw it as a sign that “insiders” and early investors are cashing out. However, it does not mean that the shares would necessarily be sold.

Companies that merged with SPACs have been volatile around the lock-up period expiration. For example, LCID tumbled as the PIPE expiration period neared on fears that PIPE investors would exit the company. However, the stock recovered and now trades near $20.

Attention $JOBY stock holders. Please see $LCID, $REE for what is going to happen to $JOBY when the 83 million share PIPE unlocks, any day now. — Bobby Heard (@bobbyheard) September 1, 2021