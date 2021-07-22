REE Automotive (REE) Stock Is a Good Buy After VCVC Merger Approval

Based on VCVC’s current price, REE has an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Based on this value and REE’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2023 and 2024 are 10.7x and 1.2x, respectively. Since REE is a growth stock, the company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 0.6x looks much more attractive.

Considering that peers Nikola and Hyliion Holdings are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 117.7x and 154.6x, respectively, REE looks undervalued.