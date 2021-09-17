Ginkgo (DNA) Stock Might Surge After the SRNG Merger

No analysts cover Ginkgo stock yet, but that will likely change. SRNG has assigned Ginkgo a pro forma implied equity value of $17.8 billion and an EV of $15.2 billion, which gives it a 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 13.8x and an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 91.6x. In comparison, 10x Genomics and AbCellera Biologics have NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 29.2x and 109.2x, respectively.