Is SRNG a Good SPAC Stock To Buy Now?

Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo Bioworks will receive $2.5 billion in gross proceeds to pursue its growth plans. The cash includes $1.7 billion held in trust by SRNG and $775 million in PIPE at $10 per share. Investors in the PIPE include Baillie Gifford, Putnam Investments, Counterpoint Global, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, Berkshire Partners, among others. Existing Ginkgo shareholders are set to own 84 percent of the combined entity when the transaction closes.