SNDL Could Rise More, Penny Marijuana Stock Is Still a Good Buy

Sundial Growers (SNDL) stock opened higher on June 2 and looks set to continue its momentum. The stock is up sharply from its May lows amid the recovery in marijuana names. Will SNDL stock rise more or is it too late to buy this penny stock now?

SNDL stock is trading above the $1 price level, which is a welcome break for investors. The stock has been in a downtrend after hitting its 52-week highs. Despite the recent spike, it's down 73 percent from its recent highs. While the markets got a little too optimistic on the stock earlier this year amid the Reddit-driven short squeeze, they seem to be getting a bit pessimistic now.