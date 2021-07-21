Grab Affirm Stock Now, There Might Not Be a 'Buy Later' Option

Affirm (AFRM) stock has fallen sharply on reports that Apple plans to get into the BNPL (buy-now-paly-later) market. The iPhone maker already has its Apple card and reportedly plans to increase its presence in financial services. Will Affirm stock go back up after the crash or does Apple’s entry into BNPL signal that the game is over for the fintech company?

Affirm went public in January after delaying its IPO in 2020 to increase the pricing. Investors weren’t too perturbed with the higher price and the stock almost doubled from its IPO price of $49. The stock hit a high of $146.50 and is now down over 60 percent from those levels.

Why Affirm stock has fallen

The fall in Affirm stock on reports of Apple entering into the BNPL market isn't hard to comprehend. The mere news of a tech giant entering an industry triggers a sell among incumbents. Many times in the past, we have heard about a company getting “Amazoned.” This time it was the case of Affirm to get “Appled” for lack of a better word.

The slide in Affirm stock didn't start with news of Apple getting into its core BNPL market even though the sell-off intensified after the reports. Affirm’s valuations started to look frothy at the peaks and it was impacted negatively amid the sell-off in growth names.

Also, themes like fintech, green energy, and “stay-at-home,” which were the darlings of investors in 2020, have fallen out. Investors have instead pivoted towards more “traditional” names like legacy automakers and banks.

$AFRM sinking on that Apple Pay BNPL news, recent size November put accumulation in it — Joe Kunkle (@OptionsHawk) July 13, 2021