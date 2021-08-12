MVST Stock Is Good Bet for Bargain Hunters, Prime Short Squeeze Target

I think that Microvast stock should recover since the company’s long-term prospect is promising. It's the leading lithium-ion batteries manufacturer for commercial and specialty vehicles. Earlier this year, Microvast entered into a joint development initiative with truck manufacturer Oshkosh on future battery and technology development.

Microvast is at the core of the large addressable market because batteries make up around 40 percent of the value of an EV. Its total addressable market is worth $30 billion by 2025, primarily driven by growing EV penetration.

Between 2020 and 2025, Microvast expects its revenues to grow at a CAGR of 87 percent. Its adjusted EBITDA is projected to reach $465 billion by 2025. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margins are estimated to expand to 20 percent by 2025 from 5 percent in 2021.