Microvast (MVST) Offers a Good EV Opportunity at an Attractive Price

Microvast sees its total addressable market within EVs as $30 billion, driven by rising EV penetration. Since 30 percent–40 percent of the EV value lies in the battery, battery manufacturers are expected to play a pivotal role in the EV value chain. Unlike many other EV-related names that went public recently, MVST has existing sales and generated $100 million in revenues in 2020. Microvast expects its revenues to rise at a CAGR of 87 percent from 2020–2025 to reach $2.3 billion by 2025. While investors should take these projections with a pinch of salt, MVST has at least something backing up these claims.