Microvast Stock (MVST): What to Expect With This New WallStreetBets Favorite

Li-ion battery chemistry innovator Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) recently made its way onto the public market through a merger with Tucson Holding Corp., which formerly traded under the ticker THCB . The Texas-headquartered company and its Chinese subsidiary are already taking the WallStreetBets world by storm.

What's to come for Microvast stock? The recent merger may not be the only reason the reddit apes are intrigued by the battery maker. Let's sort through the short rumors and where analysts predict the stock is headed.

Despite this quick and sudden growth, it's still a lot lower than where Tucson was trading prior to the merger. The holding company was trading for as much as $24.50 per share in early 2021.

It has been less than two weeks since Microvast took over the Tucson ticker. In the time since the debut, shares are up 40.45 percent, making the stock's market value $12.37 as of Friday, Aug. 6.

MVST is trending on WallStreetBets alongside AMC and AMD.

The three trending stocks on WallStreetBets for Aug. 6 are MVST, AMC, and AMD. How did MVST join popular meme stock entertainment company AMC and semiconductor chip maker AMD to gain such notoriety?

Traders are mostly interested in the rumors that suggest Microvast's short interest ratio is really high. The stock has been on the market for a short period of time, so it's too soon to say the facts about the stock's shorted float. However, rumors are often enough to get the gears going for meme-happy traders.

Plus, there's an overall belief in the potential of what Microvast is doing. The company designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for commercial EVs. It also produces innovative energy storage solutions with ultra-fast charging capabilities (combined with an impressive lifespan and safety). Microvast believes its charging capabilities make charging EVs as convenient as fueling gas-powered vehicles. With President Biden coming off of a speech about how he wants half of all cars in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, Microvast's market debut couldn't have come at a better time.