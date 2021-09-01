Why Is Ethereum Going Up, and When Will It Hit $10,000?

Ethereum is going up and you might be wondering why. At above $3,500, Ether has gained about 50 percent in the past 30 days and almost 400 percent since the beginning of 2021. Many investors are eager to see Ether hit $10,000. Here's Ethereum's price prediction .

The Ethereum blockchain supports smart contracts and has become popular with developers building DeFi apps and creating NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The Ether token powers transactions on the platform. Solana and Cardano are some other crypto projects seeking to become the next Ethereum.

Why is Ethereum going up?

Ethereum’s latest spike comes after a software bug caused a fork in the blockchain, causing some investors to sell in panic and the crypto to fall. Ether is now rising as bulls take advantage of the pullback and accumulate the token.

Source: CoinMarketCap

A major reason for Ether's surge in 2021 has been excitement over DeFi and NFTs. Ethereum hosts many DeFi products and NFT marketplaces. DeFi products' adoption is increasing as people seek better alternatives to traditional financial services. Investor Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank even predicts DeFi apps will replace financial intermediaries in a few years.

A consensus bug hit #ethereum mainnet today, exploiting the consensus-bug that was fixed in geth v1.10.8. Fortunately, most miners were already updated, and the correct chain is also the longest (canon)



PSA: Update to v1.10.8! — M H (((Swende))) (@mhswende) August 27, 2021

Update on this: 3 pools seem to be have been mining on the wrong Geth version: @flexpool_io (who reported the issue 🙏), @btccom_official and @binance.



We are getting in touch with the two latter ones. https://t.co/Sfq8YJywF7 — Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) August 27, 2021

DeFi that is where the #Crypto puck is going! https://t.co/XhVkD4MmyO — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, art collectors continue to pour millions of dollars into NFT purchases, boosting sales for NFT platforms such as Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks, and Art Blocks. Moves in the space by soccer star Lionel Messi and credit card company Visa have stirred more interest in NFTs.