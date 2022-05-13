Elon Musk Doesn't Like Hydrogen or Hydrogen Fuel Cells — Here's Why

Musk has several arguments against hydrogen. During the same interview with Financial Times, he mentioned that hydrogen doesn’t naturally occur on earth. So, you either have to split water with electrolysis or crack hydrocarbons in order to get hydrogen. Since hydrogen is touted as a green source of energy, Musk added that when you crack hydrocarbons, “you haven’t solved the fossil fuel problem.” Also, production using electrolysis may or may not be using renewable energy.