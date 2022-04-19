Plug Power and Walmart Green Hydrogen Deal Is a Gamechanger

Despite the rise on April 19, Plug Power trades at less than half of its 2021 highs. Most of the green energy stocks made their all-time highs in the first quarter of 2021 as markets were excited about the sector’s outlook under President Joe Biden. However, the markets got a little too carried away and most of the green energy stocks with the notable exception of Tesla, trade well below their Q1 2021 highs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among the biggest critics of hydrogen fuel cells.