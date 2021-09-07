Hyundai Sees a Future in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars, Big Plans by 2030

Hyundai has been at the forefront of developing FCEVs, with its first FCEV introduced in 1998. In 2018, the company released NEXO, a fuel-cell-powered sports utility vehicle and, in 2020, it launched the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck.

Other automakers are also getting into the FCEV market including Toyota, Honda, BMV, Land Rover, and Ford. Over 7,500 hydrogen fuel cell cars are on the road in the U.S. with most of them in California. The London-based Green Tomato Cars taxi service is one of the largest operators of hydrogen vehicles in Europe.